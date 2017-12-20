ROMULUS (WWJ) – Police are investigating after another motorist was apparently shot at random while driving along a Detroit area freeway.
The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday along eastbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange in Romulus.
Police say the vehicle was struck once on the driver’s side door. The motorist, who was not injured, drove to the state police post along Telegraph Road in Taylor to report the incident.
I-94 was closed briefly as police were investigating the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.
At this time, investigators say the incident doesn’t appear to be connected to the freeway shootings earlier this month in Detroit. At least four vehicles were shot at early Dec. 7 on I-96 and I-94. One driver was struck. A silver or gray sedan was reportedly spotted at two of the shootings. No arrests have been made.