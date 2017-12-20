(WWJ) – Are a Grand Rapids-area woman’s injuries being blamed on a reindeer attack?

Not really, but a West Michigan TV news station is getting a lot of laughs on social media in response to their holiday-themed, tongue-in-cheek report.

Fox 17 on Wednesday shared a fully produced, deadpan “breaking news” segment on their Facebook page, alleging a local grandmother was run over while walking home on Christmas Eve; the anchorman adding: “According people familiar with the investigation, it appears as though she was run over by a reindeer.”

A clear homage to the 1979 novelty single by Elmo & Patsy, a reporter claims Grandma — who’d drank too much eggnog, and staggered out the door into the snow — “had hoof-prints on her forehead, and incriminating Claus marks on her back.”

The video includes file footage of reindeer with their faces blurred “to protect the innocent.”

“Well, people can believe what they want,” said a purported family member, wiping away a tear as she’s interviewed. “But as for me and Grandpa, we believe…we believe.”

Reaction to the spoof was swift and largely positive.

A local grandma herself, Patricia Wood Crawford wrote: “This was so great!! Thank you FOX 17 always setting the bar for a great news channel. Not everything is doom and gloom, this was just fun to see I literally laughed out loud. :) Also tagged my 2 older grandchildren that have Facebook accounts and told them not to worry I am fine.”

Sarah Tolin commented: “How on earth were they able to do that with a straight face?”