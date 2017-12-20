LIVONIA (WWJ) – A man wanted for murder has been shot by a Livonia police officer.
According to Livonia police, a suspect in the murder of a family member in Westland was spotted by a Livonia cop, Wednesday afternoon, on foot in the area of Joy Road and Donna, between Merriman and Middlebelt roads.
Police said the officer opened fire on the suspect, wounding him. The man was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police said are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The officer wasn’t hurt.
Further details about the suspect, including his name and details of his alleged crime, were not immediately released.
Joy Road was closed in both direction between Danzig and Hillcrest due to the incident, but police said it was expected to reopen shortly.
