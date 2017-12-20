CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in a Michigan high school parking lot following a boys’ basketball game.

Mount Morris Township police Chief Terence Green says a group young women was fighting Tuesday night in the parking lot of Beecher High School near Flint when shots were fired. The Flint Journal reports investigators believe the teenage male was struck by a stray bullet.

Green says the teenager was listed in good condition at a hospital. He says it wasn’t immediately known who fired or whether the teen was a student.

The shooting took place about 15 minutes after Flint Beecher defeated Flint Hamady 48-47 on a free throw with nine seconds left in the game. The newspaper says a standing-room-only crowd of about 1,000 was on hand.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

