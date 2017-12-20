CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – There has been another guilty plea in a wide-ranging corruption investigation in Macomb County.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Gasper Fiore, who owns several towing companies, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to commit bribery.

The feds say Fiore, of Grosse Pointe Shores, paid Clinton Township trustee Dean Reynolds $7,000 in bribes in order to win a towing contract. The government says the money was funneled through an executive at a trash-hauling company, Charles Rizzo, who has also pleaded guilty to corruption.

Fiore faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced next May.

Dan Lemisch, the acting U.S. attorney in Detroit, says Fiore’s guilty plea is a “significant blow to corruption” in southeastern Michigan. Nearly 20 people have been charged, and many have pleaded guilty.

Reynolds is currently awaiting trial. He’s accused of accepting $23,000 in cash and other bribes.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

