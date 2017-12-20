By TERRY SPENCER/Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida police say no charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver for their crash last June that killed a man.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report released Wednesday cleared Williams and Linda Barson in the June 9 accident that fatally injured Barson’s 78-year-old husband, Jerome.
Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across but the Barsons’ light turned green and their car slammed into Williams’ SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days later. His estate is suing Williams. The family’s attorney, Michael Steinger, said police are wrong and the suit will be pursued.

Williams’ attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

