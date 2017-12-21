DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit officers arraigned in 36th District Court in Detroit in separate cases of assault.

Detroit police officer Richard Billingslea, 25, was ordered not to have contact with the two victims he’s accused of roughing up at a Detroit gas station.

Billingslea was arraigned on multiple felony assault charges. The case comes after an incident recorded on a cell phone camera at Detroit gas station where he is allegedly seen beating and pepper spraying a man.

“No contact is no verbal or physical contact,” ordered the judge.

Officer Lonnie Wade, 65, was arraigned on charges of assault.

Wade was off-duty and working security at the Meijer store on 8 Mile Road in October when he allegedly beat a man he thought had shoplifted.

The incident was recorded on video that went viral online, and witnessed by other shoppers.

[WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. **NOTE: Contains strong language/profanity]

Wade, 65, was placed on administrative duty when his bosses learned about the incident. Police Chief James Craig said at one point that, preliminary, it was believed Wade’s use of force was proper, as Bivins was allegedly resisting arrest. The chief later reversed his initial decision, recommending charges against Wade.

Billingslea and Wade were originally ordered to wear a GPS tether if bond was posted. An appeal by the Detroit Police Officers Association legal team made changes to their bond and tossed out the order to require the tether.