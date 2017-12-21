Enter For A Chance To Win

Do you want to win a brand new 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT pickup truck courtesy of Superior Buick GMC?

Register below for your chance to win! We will pick one entry each week to qualify to win the new 2017 GMC Sierra Truck! We will have all the qualifiers at a special event at Superior Buick GMC on Thursday, January 11, 2018 to pick the winner!

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a.These rules govern the 97.1 The Ticket GMC Truck Giveaway promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by WXYT-FM (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on September 10, 2017 and ends on December 31, 2017 (the “Promotion Dates”).

b.To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter online or on-site as follows:

i.To enter online, visit 971theticket.com or cbsdetroit.com from 12:00am Eastern Time (“ET”) on September 10, 2017 and 11:59pm ET on December 31, 2017 (the “Entry Period”) and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) online entry per eligible person during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.

At Approximately 9:00am ET on the following dates one (1) potential Online Qualifier will be selected in a random drawing of all valid entries received up until 8:59am ET:

September 19, 2017

September 25, 2017

October 2, 2017

October 16, 2017

October 23, 2017

November 7, 2017

November 20, 2017

December 4, 2017

December 11, 2017

December 26, 2017 and

January 2, 2018

Odds depend on the number of valid entries received for each drawing. Non-winning entries will be included in any subsequent drawing. A total of eleven (11) Online Qualifiers will be selected.

ii.To enter on-site, visit one of the 97.1 The Ticket Gameday Uncensored events listed below to obtain an official entry form (available while supplies last), legibly hand write your first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number (including area code), and date of birth on an official entry form and place the completed entry form in the dedicated collection box. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Failure to provide all required information may result in disqualification. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Only one (1) on-site entry per person is permitted for this Promotion. All entries must be received by the conclusion of each on-site event.

Sunday, September 10, 2017

10:00am – 1:00pm

Sunday, October 8, 2017

10:00am – 1:00pm

Sunday, October 29, 2017

5:30pm – 8:30pm

Sunday, November 12, 2017

10:00am – 1:00pm

Thursday, November 23, 2017

9:30am – 12:30pm

Saturday, December 16, 2017

1:30pm – 4:30pm

All 97.1 The Ticket Gameday Uncensored events take place the Olympia Entertainment Lot Y, located at 200 Madison, Detroit, MI 48201.

One (1) potential On-site Qualifier will be selected on or around 9:00am ET on the next business day following each 97.1 The Ticket Gameday Uncensored event in a random drawing of all valid entries received for each 97.1 The Ticket Gameday Uncensored event. Odds depend on the number of valid entries received for that drawing. Non-winning entries will not be included in each successive drawing. A total of six (6) On-site Qualifiers will be selected.

c.There will be a total of seventeen (17) Qualifiers and one (1) Prize winner in this Promotion. All entrants may only be a Qualifier once, regardless of entry method.

d.All Qualifiers must be present at the Prize Event taking place at Superior Buick GMC (14505 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126) on Thursday, January 11, 2018, starting at approximately 5:00pm ET and ending at 6:00pm ET (“Prize Event”) in order to participate for a chance to win the Prize.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license and who reside in the State of Michigan within the Detroit metropolitan area (Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties, Michigan). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Superior Buick GMC, the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Detroitmetropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

b. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted Promotion. Listeners are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more in a Station-conducted promotion only once every six (6) months.

c. Participants in this promotion must hold a valid government-issued driver’s license and must qualify for required automobile insurance, and present evidence of such insurance prior to the delivery of the prize. The winner must supply a complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim the Prize.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZE

a. Up to one (1) Prize will be awarded. The Prize is ONE of the following:

(i) one (1 ) 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT pickup truck (eight cylinder, 5.3L automatic engine, four wheel drive, Onyx black exterior with jet black and space red interior), with an Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the $47,664 such figure is based on Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”) of vehicle. Prize’s actual retail value may vary from the ARV stated herein due to the selection of options, accessories, or delivery location.

OR

(ii) $25,000 cash, with an ARV of Prize: $25,000.

Prize Winner has up to three (3) days to notify Station of decision of which Prize is being accepting.

The Vehicle Identification Number of the prize is 1GTV2NEC5HZ148636. Prize’s actual retail value may vary from the ARV stated herein due to the selection of additional options, accessories, or delivery location. The prize winner shall be solely responsible for any and all applicable taxes, including sales tax, as well as title, plate fees, registration and documentation fees, insurance (proof of which must be shown prior to taking possession of vehicle), dealer preparation fees and destination charges (if any), operating and maintenance expenses and any other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize. Selection of vehicle color, options and equipment will be determined by Station in its sole discretion and will be based on dealer stock/availability. Dealer incentives or rebates will not be credited or applied to any vehicle won. Winner must take possession of vehicle at Superior Buick GMC, located at 14505 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126 within five (5) days following winning or whenever winner’s vehicle becomes available. Winner is solely responsible for all costs associated with any permitted or available vehicle upgrade/option package and/or accessories. If required by law, winner must have a valid U.S. driver’s license and proof of insurance to take delivery. Vehicle awarded may differ from any vehicle shown in Promotion materials. Neither the Promotion Entities nor the dealer/retailer have made or are responsible in any manner for any warranties, representations or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or law, relating to the prize, including without limitation, its quality, mechanical condition, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply.

The $25,000 cash prize is paid in the form of a check by Superior Buick GMC. Check will be available for pick up at Station approximately four to six weeks after completion of all requisite releases.

b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate(s).

c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution or assignment of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Up to seventeen (17) Qualifiers will be selected as described in Section 1 of these Official Rules.

c. All Qualifiers will be invited to participate in the Prize Event taking place at Superior Buick GMC (14505 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126) on Thursday, January 11, 2018, starting at approximately 5:00pm ET and ending at 6:30pm ET (“Prize Event”). Qualifiers are required to register at the Prize Event between 5:00pm ET and 5:30pm ET. No proxies will be allowed; Qualifiers are not permitted to send any other person on their behalf to participate in the Prize Event.

d. Prize Winner Selection: Each Qualifier will pick a number from a bowl (number 1-17) at the time of registration at the Prize Event. Beginning at approximately 5:31pm ET, the Station will then line up all qualifiers based on the number they have drawn with the lowest number placed first in line and other Qualifiers lined up accordingly from lowest to highest. Each Qualifier will select a key at random according to their placement in line. As each Qualifier selects their key, they will be asked to attempt to unlock the Prize vehicle. Each Qualifier will have one (1) attempt. If the key unlocks the Prize vehicle, then that Qualifier will be deemed the Prize Winner upon confirmation of eligibility, and the Prize Event will immediately end and no more attempts will be permitted. If the key does not unlock the Prize vehicle, Qualifiers will continue to attempt to unlock the Prize vehicle until a Qualifier is deemed to be the Prize Winner. In the event that no Qualifier’s key unlocks the Prize vehicle, the Station reserves the right to conduct a random drawing, of all timely registered Qualifiers at the Prize Event, to determine the Prize Winner. If a potential Prize Winner is later deemed ineligible (e.g., fails to complete requisite paperwork, does not provide required insurance documentation), the Station reserves the right to conduct a random drawing of all timely registered Qualifiers at the Prize Event to determine the new Prize Winner.

e. Odds of being selected as a Qualifier depend on the number of entries received for the respective drawing. Odds of a Qualifier winning the Prize are approximately 1 in 17.

f. On-site entrants must be present to enter, but need not be present or listen to the Station to be named an on-site Qualifier. Online entrants need not be present to enter, and need not be present or listen to the Station to be named an on-line Qualifier. Qualifiers must be present at the Prize Event but need not listen to the Station to win the Prize.

g. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within five (5) days of winning or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected (time permitting) by random drawing of all Qualifiers who were present at the Prize Event. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by December 31, 2017 to “97.1 The Ticket GMC Truck Giveaway – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, WXYT 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by February 11, 2018 to the above address marked “97.1 The Ticket GMC Truck Giveaway – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://971theticket.com/contests.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://cbsdetroit.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator: WXYT-FM, 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034

Sponsor: Superior Buick GMC, 14505 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126