(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Apples sold at Kroger stores in Michigan and other states have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

This is a result of an announcement this week by Jack Brown Produce, Inc. of Sparta, Michigan, which reported its Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples processed and shipped by one of its suppliers, Nyblad Orchards, Inc., December 11-16, may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes.

The apples were distributed through retail stores in Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio — including Kroger locations.

The recalled apples include:

Kroger large Fuji apples, PLU sticker 4131

Kroger lunch box Fuji apples, PLU sticker 4132

Kroger lunchbox Gala apples, PLU sticker 4129

The affected apples were also sold pre-sliced at Kroger, in bagged “Fresh Paks,” containers and fruit trays. Included in the recall are: FRESH PAK FRUIT TRAY W/CHEESE SNACK, 6.9 OZ; FRESH PAK APPLE SLICES – GALA, 9 OZ; FRESH PAK APPLE SLICES – MIXED, 9 OZ.; AUNT MID’S APPLE SLICES, CLAMSHELL, 2.2 OZ.

In addition, the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge,” including the following:

Honeycrisp apples in two-pound clear plastic bags;

Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples in 3-pound clear plastic bags;

Fuji and Gala apples in 5-pound red-netted mesh bags; and

Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold.

To figure out if the apples you bought have been recalled, look for the following lot numbers printed on the bag label and/or bag-closure clip: Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174; Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173; Golden Delicious: NOI 168; Gala: NOI 164, 166.

The recall also includes apples sold at a limited number of ALDI stores in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia — but not in Michigan. [Get more details about the ALDI recall].

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program at the Nyblad Orchards, Inc. facility which revealed that finished products contained Listeria — an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

While the FDA continues to investigate, no illnesses have been reported to date.

Anyone who bought any of these apples on or after December 11 are urged to not to eat them and to throw them away.

For a full refund, or with any questions, customers should contact Jack Brown Produce at 616-887-9568. Kroger customers can return the apples to the Kroger store where they bought them, or contact Kroger Customers Service at 1-800-KRO-GERS (1-800-576-4377).