CBS DETROIT – Some stress in life is normal, but during the holidays it can feel even heavier than normal.

But there are some simple ways to get stress off your holiday list says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

While you’re driven to make the holidays the best that you can for your family and friends — that can put pressure on your time, and your wallet leaving you stressed out at times.

One of the best ways to stop stress in its tracks is to carve out time for sleep.

“All of us tend to sacrifice sleep for everything else,” says Cleveland Clinic wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen. “And that’s especially true around the holidays and its especially harmful around the holidays because we tend to drink more and we need more sleep and more for recovery.”

You don’t need a lot of time. You need to make sure you take the time. Schedule some alone or ‘me time’ into your day.

*Don’t skimp on sleep!

*Take a 10 or 15 minute walk

*Make a cup of tea and take the time to enjoy it

*Meditate

*Journal: Make a list of things you’re grateful for

*Play with your pet (if you don’t have a pet – don’t stress. Your neighbor will be delighted when you offer to take Skipper for a walk)

*Make creativity a part of your routine

And be mindful of what and why your celebrating