GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – Grand Rapids police officers who handcuffed a young girl at gunpoint will not be disciplined.

The department says that an internal investigation of the incident, which took place earlier this month, found the officers didn’t violate department policy. Officers handcuffed 11-year-old Honestie Hodges, her mother, and aunt — all at gunpoint — outside their home while they searched for another aunt suspected in a stabbing.

Bodycam footage showed an officer repeatedly telling crying Hodges she was not being arrested.

During a press conference shortly after the incident Police Chief David Rahinsky stated the child “was treated the same way we would have treated any adult and when you are dealing with an 11-year-old – it’s inappropriate. So, as an agency, we’ve got to have some tough conversations.”

The screams of the 11-year-old go to your heart said Rahinsky at the time.

The department’s police chief says his officers, however, will receive new training and better supervision.