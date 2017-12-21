DETROIT (WWJ) – Mark Clinkscales was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11:00 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
Clinkscales, 49, left his home on Stoepel that night after switching cars — he drove away in a 2017 black Jeep Compass. At the time he was wearing a gray Nautical coat and dark blue jeans — he’s 6′ 0″ tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Police say that Clinkscales is in good physical, but does suffer from a mental illness.
If anyone has seen Mark Clinkscales, or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.