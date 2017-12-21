CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:detroit, fatal shooting, Police Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a young carjacking suspect by Detroit police.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says evidence shows 19-year-old Raynard Burton was shot while struggling for Officer Jerold Blanding’s gun after a foot chase on a Monday afternoon last February.

A person who was nearby told investigators that the officer repeatedly warned Burton to get on the ground.

In a statement Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said Burton fled from officers after crashing a Pontiac Bonneville near Elmhurst and Broadstreet Ave. The car was stolen at gunpoint, two days earlier while the driver was in his driveway.

Blanding told investigators that Burton ran because he didn’t want to go to jail. Burton wasn’t armed, but Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Blanding relayed that, during the foot pursuit, Burton was grabbing at his waistline — and the officer believed a the time that the suspect may have been reaching for a gun.

Behind an abandoned home in the 4200-block of Webb Street, Craig said Blanding — a 22-year veteran of the force— fired one shot, striking Burton in the abdomen.

The chief pointed out that both Burton and Blanding were black. Burton, who did not have a driver’s license, didn’t have any warrants, Craig, said but did have a juvenile record for domestic assault and battery.

Worthy updated the media about the case at a news conference during which she announced charges against a Detroit police officer and a now former Michigan State Police Trooper in two additional, unrelated cases.

