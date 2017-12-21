DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a young carjacking suspect by Detroit police.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says evidence shows 19-year-old Raynard Burton was shot while struggling for Officer Jerold Blanding’s gun after a foot chase on a Monday afternoon last February.

A person who was nearby told investigators that the officer repeatedly warned Burton to get on the ground.

In a statement Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said Burton fled from officers after crashing a Pontiac Bonneville near Elmhurst and Broadstreet Ave. The car was stolen at gunpoint, two days earlier while the driver was in his driveway.

Blanding told investigators that Burton ran because he didn’t want to go to jail. Burton wasn’t armed, but Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Blanding relayed that, during the foot pursuit, Burton was grabbing at his waistline — and the officer believed a the time that the suspect may have been reaching for a gun.

Behind an abandoned home in the 4200-block of Webb Street, Craig said Blanding — a 22-year veteran of the force— fired one shot, striking Burton in the abdomen.

The chief pointed out that both Burton and Blanding were black. Burton, who did not have a driver’s license, didn’t have any warrants, Craig, said but did have a juvenile record for domestic assault and battery.

Worthy updated the media about the case at a news conference during which she announced charges against a Detroit police officer and a now former Michigan State Police Trooper in two additional, unrelated cases.

