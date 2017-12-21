DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help from the public as they search for a suspect in an armed robbery and stabbing on the city’s east side.

According to investigators, the 25-year-old victim was on foot in the 19000 block of Van Dyke at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday when the was approached by the suspect who asked for money.

When the suspect refused, police said a struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed. The suspect then took the victim’s silver iPhone 6 and fled on foot northbound on Van Dyke.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as black male in his late 20s, with a light complexion, 5’11’, wearing a blue hoodie, long goatee, and a thick mustache.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released by police on Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit Police 11th Precinct detectives at 313-596-1140. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.