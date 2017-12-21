CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:armed robbery, detroit, stabbing

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help from the public as they search for a suspect in an armed robbery and stabbing on the city’s east side.

stabbing supect Police Seek Tips To ID Suspect In iPhone Theft Stabbing [PHOTOS]

(Photo courtesy of Detroit police)

According to investigators, the 25-year-old victim was on foot in the 19000 block of Van Dyke at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday when the was approached by the suspect who asked for money.

When the suspect refused, police said a struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed. The suspect then took the victim’s silver iPhone 6 and fled on foot northbound on Van Dyke.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as black male in his late 20s, with a light complexion, 5’11’, wearing a blue hoodie, long goatee, and a thick mustache.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released by police on Thursday.

stabbing suspect 2 Police Seek Tips To ID Suspect In iPhone Theft Stabbing [PHOTOS]

(Photo courtesy of Detroit police)

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit Police 11th Precinct detectives at 313-596-1140. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

