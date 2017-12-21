CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MONROE (WWJ) – Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are looking into what caused a plane to crash at Custer Airport in Monroe.

Small Plane Crashes On Runway At Monroes Custer Airport

(Photo: Monroe Police Department)

A witnessed called 911 at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to report he’d heard what sounded like a plane crash at Custer Airport.  Monroe police, who responded to the scene along with Monroe Fire, said they confirmed that the caller was correct.

The pilot told authorities that the small, fixed wing aircraft had a power failure as it was landing and crashed on the runway, at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

There was some damage to the plane, but police said the pilot and a student passenger — the only two people on board — were not hurt.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the aircraft is owned and operated by Custer Airport.  The FAA was contacted, and an investigation is ongoing.  No further details were released.

