MONROE (WWJ) – Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are looking into what caused a plane to crash at Custer Airport in Monroe.

A witnessed called 911 at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to report he’d heard what sounded like a plane crash at Custer Airport. Monroe police, who responded to the scene along with Monroe Fire, said they confirmed that the caller was correct.

The pilot told authorities that the small, fixed wing aircraft had a power failure as it was landing and crashed on the runway, at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

There was some damage to the plane, but police said the pilot and a student passenger — the only two people on board — were not hurt.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the aircraft is owned and operated by Custer Airport. The FAA was contacted, and an investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.