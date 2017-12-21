CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:detroit, st. clair

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A St. Clair man faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole after being convicted in the February slayings of three men at an east side Detroit home.

russell govett e1513875433728 St. Clair Man Convicted In February Slayings Of 3 Men In Detroit

Russell Charles Govett (Booking photo)

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports a jury this week convicted 39-year-old Russell Charles Govett of charges including three counts of first-degree murder, larceny and firearms charges.

Sentencing is Jan. 12.

A fugitive from the law, Govett was staying with an acquaintance in Cape May, New Jersey when he was spotted by a detective, walking in the city on Feb. 11. Members of the US Marshal’s Regional Task Force, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May City Police Department, and Lower Township Police Department all assisted on the case.

Govett was arrested, extradited back to Michigan where he was charged in the Feb. 2 deaths of 57-year-old Paul McBride of Detroit, 42-year-old Eric Bouford of metro Detroit and 64-year-old Bruce Nicaise of Utica.

Their bodies were found by officers conducting a welfare check at a house in the 17000 block of Sherwood, south of 7 Mile between Mound and Van Dyke. Police said all three men had been shot.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Govett he was released from prison in February 2016 after being sentenced to 10 to 30 years in 2006 in the overdose death of 26-year-old James Walsh of Port Huron. Officials said he distributed drugs at a house party.

