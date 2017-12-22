FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a convenience store in Monroe County with only their eyes showing.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. Friday at the Circle K store along North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township, between Nadeau and Hurd roads.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says two men entered the business, both armed with handguns, and demanded money from the cashier. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot.

Police say the suspects were last seen heading south around the side of the business and into the community of Detroit Beach. A K-9 unit was called to the scene, but was unable to locate the suspects.

The suspects are described only as wearing gray sweatshirts and sweatpants, as well as coverings over their faces and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7530.