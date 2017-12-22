Filed Under:detroit, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter still hasn’t been sentenced — six years after his conviction.

leroy moon 6 Years Later, No Sentence In Detroit Manslaughter Case

Leroy Moon (Booking photo)

Spokeswoman Maria Miller says the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office “lost track of the case,” especially after a prosecutor resigned and Leroy Moon had health problems.

The 78-year-old Moon has been free on bond.

A case update released by the prosecutor’s office this week shows Moon entered his plea on December 2, 2012, after being found competent the month prior.  The Detroit News reports the plea deal calls for one year in jail.

Moon is scheduled to appear in Third Circuit Court on Tuesday, January 9.

According to authorities, Moon shot a man who was urinating outside his Detroit fish market, Asian Fisheries, in 2009. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter in 2011, a year after his murder trial ended without a verdict.

Wayne State University law professor Peter Henning says mistakes happen “in a busy court system.”

Defense attorney Marlon Evans said Moon still suffers from health problems. He declined further comment.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch