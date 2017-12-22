DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter still hasn’t been sentenced — six years after his conviction.

Spokeswoman Maria Miller says the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office “lost track of the case,” especially after a prosecutor resigned and Leroy Moon had health problems.

The 78-year-old Moon has been free on bond.

A case update released by the prosecutor’s office this week shows Moon entered his plea on December 2, 2012, after being found competent the month prior. The Detroit News reports the plea deal calls for one year in jail.

Moon is scheduled to appear in Third Circuit Court on Tuesday, January 9.

According to authorities, Moon shot a man who was urinating outside his Detroit fish market, Asian Fisheries, in 2009. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter in 2011, a year after his murder trial ended without a verdict.

Wayne State University law professor Peter Henning says mistakes happen “in a busy court system.”

Defense attorney Marlon Evans said Moon still suffers from health problems. He declined further comment.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.