DETROIT (WWJ) – As a Detroit family prepares to celebrate Christmas without him, they’re asking any witnesses to come forward in the unsolved case of a man murdered months ago.

Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $2,500 reward in the case, says family members are pleading for answers in what they call “the senseless murder of their loved one” — 27-year-old Turhan Clay of Detroit.

Clay, who went by the nickname “Turk,” was fatally shot on Tuesday, August 8, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Woodward Ave. and State Fair on Detroit’s west side. Police said Clay was pronounced dead by EMS in the middle of the street, near a bus stop.

According to family, Turhan was walking down Woodward that night with a black male identified as “Smoke.” A masked man appeared from the bushes, and began fighting with Turhan. During the struggle, Turhan was shot and killed.

The day following the murder, Detroit said they were searching for three suspects. The first suspect, identified as the possible shooter, was described as a black male, 6’3″ tall, wearing a gray hoodie, white mask and red pants. Police said the suspect was seen running from the area with a gun. [More details].

Clay attended Pershing High School. He later became employed at a local bakery, and aspired to one day become a pastry chef. Turhan left behind a baby son, Jamir, as well as two brothers. He enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with family and friends.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest.