DETROIT (WWJ) — Here’s a Christmas gift to everyone that will be parking in the city of Detroit over the holiday weekend — free parking.

There will be free street parking today through Christmas day throughout Detroit. Because of the holidays, Detroit parking employees are not working, and thus will not be out to enforce the parking meters.

City of Detroit officials say you can use the opportunity to visit the different businesses and attractions in neighborhoods across the city.

For more information on fun things to do in the city, visit www.theneighborhoods.org.