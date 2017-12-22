DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson (64) and the Detroit offensive line wait for the snap of the ball during game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on November 12, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions could be without three of their starting offensive linemen this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Lions released their injury report on Friday, officially ruling out starting center Travis Swanson, listing starting guard T.J. Lang as doubtful and starting right tackle Rick Wagner as questionable. So that means Detroit could once again be shuffling up its offensive line.

Swanson — who is dealing with a concussion — will miss his second straight game and third of the year due to injury. With Swanson out, Graham Glasgow will most likely shift over to center and Joe Dahl will make his second career start at left guard. That isn’t a huge deal with Dahl receiving the highest grade of any Lions player from Pro Football Focus against the Chicago Bears last week.

Lang is dealing with a foot injury, and with him listed as doubtful, odds are he won’t play. He didn’t participate in practice all week, and has battled injuries all year long — missing two games so far this year.

Wagner missed last week’s game against the Bears, but was a limited participant in practice all week. It sounds like he will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Rodney Coe and tackle Brian Mihalik are also listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The Lions will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to battle the Bengals, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. The Christmas Eve matchup can be seen on FOX.