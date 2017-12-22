Missing Teacher, Portage, Christopher Lockhart, Theresa Lockhart
Filed Under:Christopher Lockhart, Missing Teacher, Portage, Theresa Lockhart

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Police in southwestern Michigan have released the handwritten note and map that led investigators to the body of a missing teacher in October.

Christopher Lockhart expressed regret for killing his wife, Theresa Lockhart, and wrote, “I pray that God forgives me.” He wrote the note before killing himself at their Portage home.

Police that same day found Theresa Lockhart’s body in a remote hunting area, 50 miles away in Allegan County.

The note backs up what police reported in October. Christopher Lockhart says he was drunk and “snapped” during an argument. He strangled his wife.

Theresa Lockhart was a popular Spanish teacher in Schoolcraft when she disappeared in May. Christopher Lockhart was suspected but never charged.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch