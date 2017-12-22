Indiana, Michigan, Ice fishing, South Bend
Filed Under:Ice Fishing, Indiana, Michigan, South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old Michigan man has died after he fell through the ice while fishing on an Indiana river.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a 911 call Friday afternoon from someone at a park along the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The caller said they saw a man fall through the ice and disappear.

St. Joseph County Police arrived within two minutes and divers from South Bend, Clay and Mishawaka fire departments searched the river.

Conservation officers say Leonard M. Baldwin of Dowagiac, Michigan was found in about 12 feet of water. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch