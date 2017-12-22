Detroit, Detroit Police, Detroit's east side, fatal shooting
DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others hospitalized on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. along Cadieux Road near Morang Avenue in Detroit. Information is scarce right now, but police say one victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the chest and declared dead at the scene. Two other victims — an 19 year-old man and 27-year-old man — are hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Investigators have no descriptions of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police at 313-596-5900.

