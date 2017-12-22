Warren, Warren Police Department, Mayor James Fouts, Grinch, Home Invasion
WARREN (WWJ) — A real-life “Grinch” is behind bars tonight thanks to the work of the Warren Police Department.

Police say 27-year-old Amanda Larue — a single mom — was alerted by her security system of a home invasion taking place at her residence on Wednesday evening. When she opened up her home security app, she could see the man filling a bag with presents from under the Christmas tree — presents that belonged to her eight-year-old daughter.

The suspect was able to get away, but on Friday he was located and arrested. While Warren Police officers investigated this crime, they also started a collection to replace the gifts — raising over $500 for new gifts, $100 for food, and other toys.

“This is another great job by the Warren Police Department,” Warren Mayor James Fouts said in a statement. “I am happy that we were able to make a quick arrest for the family, and that the Grinch is going to jail.”

The suspect is expected in court for an arraignment on Dec. 27. His identity has not been released at this time.

