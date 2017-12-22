Detroit, Quick Lane Bowl, Duke, Northern Illinois, College Football
DETROIT — Those arriving early to the Quick Lane Bowl will have the opportunity to take advantage of some great deals on food and beverages.

Quick Lane Bowl officials announced on Friday that there will be a wide array of deals and festivities going on before Dec. 26’s matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and Northern Illinois Huskies. The 3-Dimensional Service Group Fan Experience promotion will run from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with the game kicking off at 5:15 p.m.

Deals part of the one-hour experience includes $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas, $3 Miller Lite and Coors Lite 12 oz. cans and drafts, $3 well drinks, and $5 Blue Bowls. These food and beverage deals can be found at Blitz — located on Level 2 inside Gate A.

There will also be fan photo opportunities with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and a Spin-It to Win-It game as part of the Blitz indoor tailgate.

Tickets are still available for the game, and can be purchased online at www.quicklanebowl.com or by phone at 877-212-8898.

