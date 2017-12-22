BOSTON (AP) — A domestic assault case involving Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been retired for one year, according to a Boston Herald report.

Citing a court clerk, the newspaper reported the case was retired this week by the Williamson County Courthouse in Tennessee.

Wright was initially due in court this week following an arrest on Dec. 8, the Herald said.

According to the law firm representing him, a retirement is the first step toward a dismissal, and Wright’s case can be dropped if no additional offenses occur within the next 12 months, the Herald reported.

A spokesman for Major League Baseball told the Herald that MLB is investigating on its own and there is no timetable for a resolution.

In accordance with baseball’s domestic violence policy, Wright could be disciplined regardless of the outcome of his criminal case.

