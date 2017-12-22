NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – Last minute shopping is ramping up with days left until Christmas.

But not everyone is rushing to the malls or big box stores to shop reports WWJ’s Stephanie Davis.

At the Consignment Clothier on 7 Mile Road in Northville – bargain hunter Nicole DiPalo had her hands full.

“I put some things on hold,” said DiPalo. “I needed some more workout pants – realized I didn’t have enough; a jacket – I might wear for teaching – stuff like that.”

Looking for something that’s a little easier on the wallet in these final days of shopping before Christmas? How about a consignment shop. I stopped by Consignment Clothiers in Northville. Check out my video.@WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/dOzDbo5N5i — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) December 21, 2017

Tracy Goodwin with Consignment Clothier says they have a number of holiday dresses, some priced at $25 on up to $45.

The shop is perhaps most known for its huge designer area of new or gently used clothes.

But wait there’s more! From GAP to Gucci says Goodwin.

“We have bags, shoes, boots, a lot of jewelry items; from custom jewelry to fine jewelry,” says Goodwin.

She says it’s not surprising to find designer items — new with tags — retailing at $1500 on sale at the store for $180.

The store takes in clothes and other personal items on consignment but also from major retailers like Target.