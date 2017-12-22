CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By Stephanie Davis

NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – Last minute shopping is ramping up with days left until Christmas.

But not everyone is rushing to the malls or big box stores to shop reports WWJ’s Stephanie Davis.

At the Consignment Clothier on 7 Mile Road in Northville – bargain hunter Nicole DiPalo had her hands full.

“I put some things on hold,” said DiPalo. “I needed some more workout pants – realized I didn’t have enough; a jacket – I might wear for teaching – stuff like that.”

Tracy Goodwin with Consignment Clothier says they have a number of holiday dresses, some priced at $25 on up to $45.

The shop is perhaps most known for its huge designer area of new or gently used clothes.

But wait there’s more! From GAP to Gucci says Goodwin.

“We have bags, shoes, boots, a lot of jewelry items; from custom jewelry to fine jewelry,” says Goodwin.

She says it’s not surprising to find designer items — new with tags — retailing at $1500 on sale at the store for $180.

The store takes in clothes and other personal items on consignment but also from major retailers like Target.

