CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Channel 7 morning anchor Malcom Maddox, who was accused of sexual misconduct, has returned to the airwaves.

The General Manager of WXYZ Mike Murri announced Friday that a two-week investigation uncovered no evidence of wrong-doing after a 2015 incident for which Maddoxx had already been disciplined.

“After a thorough investigation, it was concluded there was no basis for additional action to be taken against Malcolm. It also did not find any evidence of inappropriate behavior, wrongdoing or cover-up by myself or any other WXYZ employee,” said Murri.

A statement issued by the E.W. Scripps Company, parent company of WXYZ, said Maddox in 2015 had engaged in inappropriate communications with coworkers that did not conform to company policy. At that time, Maddox received corrective action, including a two-week unpaid suspension, consistent with company procedures.

In making his return Friday, Maddox told viewers he’s far from perfect but vowed to do better in the future.

“I’ve made mistakes in my personal as well as my professional life,” he said. “In 2015 I did exercise very poor judgement, engaging in inappropriate communications with coworkers here at WXYZ. … I do realize my past behavior is not consistent with our station’s policies and values. Of course, everyone deserves respect in the workplace, and I am renewing my ongoing responsibility to honor these values.”

Allegations against Maddox surfaced earlier this month when Rev. W.J. Rideout III, pastor of Our God’s People Church in Detroit, called out WXYZ for not taking appropriate action after an employee made harassment claims against the anchor. Rideout said that management at one point did order Maddox to stop texting, emailing and sending photos of himself to a female colleague, after she made a complaint, however: “Malcom did not stop; Malcom continued.”

Rideout said the claims of sexual harassment were reported to Murri. At that point, the woman claims, she was questioned and told “she should respect her boundaries.” The accuser said Maddox — a former Marine — was given the promotion, while she was moved a new assignment.

Maddox had been on administrative leave since Dec. 6, when the company launched its investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch