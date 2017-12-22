DETROIT (WWJ) – Channel 7 morning anchor Malcom Maddox, who was accused of sexual misconduct, has returned to the airwaves.

The General Manager of WXYZ Mike Murri announced Friday that a two-week investigation uncovered no evidence of wrong-doing after a 2015 incident for which Maddoxx had already been disciplined.

“After a thorough investigation, it was concluded there was no basis for additional action to be taken against Malcolm. It also did not find any evidence of inappropriate behavior, wrongdoing or cover-up by myself or any other WXYZ employee,” said Murri.

A statement issued by the E.W. Scripps Company, parent company of WXYZ, said Maddox in 2015 had engaged in inappropriate communications with coworkers that did not conform to company policy. At that time, Maddox received corrective action, including a two-week unpaid suspension, consistent with company procedures.

In making his return Friday, Maddox told viewers he’s far from perfect but vowed to do better in the future.

“I’ve made mistakes in my personal as well as my professional life,” he said. “In 2015 I did exercise very poor judgement, engaging in inappropriate communications with coworkers here at WXYZ. … I do realize my past behavior is not consistent with our station’s policies and values. Of course, everyone deserves respect in the workplace, and I am renewing my ongoing responsibility to honor these values.”

Allegations against Maddox surfaced earlier this month when Rev. W.J. Rideout III, pastor of Our God’s People Church in Detroit, called out WXYZ for not taking appropriate action after an employee made harassment claims against the anchor. Rideout said that management at one point did order Maddox to stop texting, emailing and sending photos of himself to a female colleague, after she made a complaint, however: “Malcom did not stop; Malcom continued.”

Rideout said the claims of sexual harassment were reported to Murri. At that point, the woman claims, she was questioned and told “she should respect her boundaries.” The accuser said Maddox — a former Marine — was given the promotion, while she was moved a new assignment.

Maddox had been on administrative leave since Dec. 6, when the company launched its investigation.