HARRISON TOWNSHIP (AP) – Selfridge Air National Guard Base in suburban Detroit has lost out on a bid for F-35A Lightning, the nation’s newest fighter aircraft.
The Air Force announced Thursday it has selected Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin and Dannelly Field in Alabama as the preferred locations for the next two Air National Guard F-35A bases. It said F-35As should arrive at those bases in 2023.
The Air Force also passed over bases in Idaho and Florida.
U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, whose district includes Selfridge in Harrison Township, said in a statement that the selection process confirmed Selfridge’s standing among the top five bases in the country.
Sen. Gary Peters said Selfridge will continue to host A-10 fighters and remains a contender for F-35s in the future.
