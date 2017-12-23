MARCO ISLAND, FL - OCTOBER 24: A utility worker repairs an electrical line October 24, 2005 in Marco Island, Florida. Residents of Marco Island returned today after Hurricane Wilma roared ashore in the early morning hours as a Category Three storm. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)DTE working to restore power to hundreds of customers. (iStock Photo)
DETROIT (WWJ) — DTE Energy is answering the call to help restore power to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
Officials say several DTE workers — including 50 DTE linemen and 30 additional personnel — will be going to Puerto Rico in early January to aid with restoration efforts.
Due to the complicated logistics of moving equipment to the island, bucket trucks, pickups, vans, diggers and other vehicles will travel by convoy to Norfolk, Virginia starting on Tuesday to be loaded onto a barge for shipment to the island.
As part of a mutual aid agreement, DTE is one of about 18 energy companies from across the U.S. sending crews to the island.