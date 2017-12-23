DETROIT (WWJ) – American Badass or the circus?

Both Kid Rock and the Ringling Brothers say they have the Greatest Show on Earth — but there’s disagreement as to who has the right to call it that.

The phrase belongs to Feld Entertainment, longtime owners of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which took the touring extravaganza off the road earlier this year but retained all intellectual property for the circus including its famous trademarked tagline “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

Feld is suing Kid Rock and Live Nation in Federal court in Florida, claiming the singer did not ask permission when using the tagline to promote his 2018 “Greatest Show on Earth” arena tour, which begins January in Nashville.

The lawsuit claims Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, and Live Nation are infringing upon and diluting the trademark owned by Feld Entertainment.

“This historic trademark has been an important part of Ringling Bros. for the past century, and it is recognized as a trusted and iconic brand of family-friendly entertainment,” Feld CEO and Chairman Kenneth Feld said in a statement to Billboard. “The Greatest Show On Earth continues to live on and will do so well into the future. We have no intention of surrendering the trademark or allowing it to be tarnished.”

No comments yet from Kid Rock or Live Nation.