Detroit, Naked, Teen, On the run
Filed Under:detroit, naked, On the run, teen

DETROIT (WWJ) — A teen is on the run after escaping from the Detroit Receiving Hospital’s crisis center in a stolen vehicle this afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday after the 17-year-old boy got into a scuffle with officers at the hospital. He then took off in a truck before crashing it in the area of Canfield and the I-75 service drive. The teen then fled on foot.

Police say he was not wearing clothes at the time of the incident.

He was admitted to the crisis center due to some sort of mental issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch