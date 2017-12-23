DETROIT (WWJ) — A teen is on the run after escaping from the Detroit Receiving Hospital’s crisis center in a stolen vehicle this afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday after the 17-year-old boy got into a scuffle with officers at the hospital. He then took off in a truck before crashing it in the area of Canfield and the I-75 service drive. The teen then fled on foot.
Police say he was not wearing clothes at the time of the incident.
He was admitted to the crisis center due to some sort of mental issue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.