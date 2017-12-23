DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a McDonald’s on Detroit’s southwest side.

On Friday at 8 p.m., an unknown man entered the McDonald’s — located in the area of 6800 block of Michigan Avenue — and approached the counter.

Once he was there, he demanded money from the cash register. The cashier alerted her supervisor, and he again demanded money from the register but this time he pulled out a weapon. However, the supervisor and employees didn’t listen to the suspect and he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There is no known information on the suspect.

Detroit Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the video and picture above. Anyone with information on this individual or incident should contact the Detroit Police’s Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.