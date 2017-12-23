Detroit, Armed Robbery, McDonald's
Filed Under:armed robbery, detroit, McDonald's

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a McDonald’s on Detroit’s southwest side.

6876 michigan ave suspect Police Search For Man Who Attempted To Rob McDonalds In Detroit

Suspect in attempted armed robbery of a McDonald’s in Detroit (Photo: Detroit Police)

On Friday at 8 p.m., an unknown man entered the McDonald’s — located in the area of 6800 block of Michigan Avenue — and approached the counter.

Once he was there, he demanded money from the cash register. The cashier alerted her supervisor, and he again demanded money from the register but this time he pulled out a weapon. However, the supervisor and employees didn’t listen to the suspect and he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There is no known information on the suspect.

Detroit Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the video and picture above. Anyone with information on this individual or incident should contact the Detroit Police’s Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch