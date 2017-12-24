DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police has expanded a drug addiction program to all of its posts statewide.

The Angel Program, started two years ago in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and replicated by hundreds of police departments nationwide, operates at 30 posts. The program allows people with drug addictions to seek help at any post without fear of arrest or investigation.

Participants receive assessments and treatment, and a community volunteer is assigned to provide support and transportation. Police Director Kriste Kibbey Etue says the program aims to reduce drug demand and those struggling with addiction.

The program had its Michigan launch at the Gaylord post. To date, 37 people have been admitted to treatment.

The state says roughly 1,700 people died from opioid overdoses in Michigan in 2016, up 33 percent over 2015.

