AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) — Auburn Hills Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a local Little Caesars Pizza store at gunpoint.

On Saturday at approximately 8:17 p.m., Auburn Hills Police officers responded to an armed robbery call at a Little Caesars Pizza, located at 3223 South Boulevard. The suspect approached the employee at the cash register and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene and is believed to have gotten into a vehicle.

Police are describing the suspect as a light-skinned black male, wearing dark colored clothing with a hood over his dead, a dark colored mask, and brown or tan boots. The suspect also could possibly have a tattoo on his right hand.

He was carrying a black automatic pistol.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.