Detroit, Detroit Police, Toys for Tots
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, Toys For Tots

DETROIT (WWJ) — One woman is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on another woman at a toy giveaway in Detroit.

The annual event took place on Saturday night at the Tower Center Mall on Grand River Avenue near Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side. Those who were supposed to receive gifts provided by Toys for Tots are said to have waited hours in line — causing tempers to flare.

Details to what started the brawl have not been released at this time. Police were called to control the crowd and eventually asked people to leave.

Reports indicate hundreds of people walked away empty handed after waiting for as long as seven hours.

The woman allegedly involved in the incident is said to have had her children with her. They are now with other family members.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch