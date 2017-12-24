DETROIT (WWJ) — One woman is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on another woman at a toy giveaway in Detroit.

The annual event took place on Saturday night at the Tower Center Mall on Grand River Avenue near Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side. Those who were supposed to receive gifts provided by Toys for Tots are said to have waited hours in line — causing tempers to flare.

Details to what started the brawl have not been released at this time. Police were called to control the crowd and eventually asked people to leave.

Reports indicate hundreds of people walked away empty handed after waiting for as long as seven hours.

The woman allegedly involved in the incident is said to have had her children with her. They are now with other family members.