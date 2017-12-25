istockphoto

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how I want to recycle thee!

While some communities collect trees from the curbside, usually during the first 2 weeks in January, the recycling service isn’t offered to everyone.

This season, counties and communities are making holiday cleanup easy and “green” for all by offering FREE Christmas tree recycling.

While there’s no charge to drop off trees, commercial trees will not be accepted, and all lights, plastic, tinsel and wire must be removed from trees.

Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor has four free drop off locations for undecorated Christmas trees, now through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Drop off is permitted at the following park parking lots during the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. only:

• West Park parking lot, off Chapin near West Huron Street

• Gallup boat launch parking lot, use entrance on the southeast side of Geddes Road, east of Huron Parkway

• Olson Park parking lot, 1515 Dhu Varren Road, near Pontiac Trail

• Southeast Area Park parking lot on the east side of the park

**Please note, the city’s Drop-off Station on East Ellsworth near Platt Road will NOT be a site for discarded Christmas trees as it had been in previous years.

Detroit

A two-week Christmas tree, organic garland and wreaths curbside collection runs Jan. 2 through Jan 12.

• “B” week Customers: Christmas tree collection days are Tuesday 1/2 – Saturday 1/6 on your regular bulk waste collection day (Monday 1/1 is New Year’s Day holiday therefore, all routes delayed one day)

• “A” week Customers: Christmas tree collection days are Monday 1/8 – Friday 1/12 on your regular bulk waste collection day.

Monroe County

Christmas trees will be accepted Dec. 26 through Jan. 17 at the following locations: (Call for more info)

• Bedford Township – Carr Park, 9240 Lewis Ave, Temperance – 734-847-6791

• Berlin Township Hall – 8000 Swan View Drive, Newport – 734-586-2187

• Ida Township Hall – 3016 Lewis Avenue, Ida – 734-269-3045

• Monroe Charter Township Hall – 4925 West Dunbar Road, Monroe – 734-241-5501

• Summerfield Township/Petersburg — 87 Railroad Street, Petersburg (behind the DPW Yard) 734-279-1210

Oakland County

The self-serve tree recycling will be available starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 29, seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the following parks:

• Addison Oaks Park — 1480 W Romeo Road, Leonard

• Catalpa Oaks — 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

• Glen Oaks Golf Course — 30500 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills

• Groveland Oaks Park — 14555 Dixie Highway, Holly

• Independence Oaks Park — 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston

• Lyon Oaks Park — 52221 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

• Oakland County Market — 2350 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford

• Orion Oaks Park — 2301 W Clarkston Road, Lake Orion

• Red Oaks Golf Course — 29600 John R Road, Madison Heights

• Springfield Oaks Park — 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg

• White Lake Oaks Golf Course — 991 N Williams Lake Road, White Lake

Westland

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Recycling Center (37137 Marquette) behind the Department of Public Service building from January 8 through January 19. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.