GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit suburb is requiring photos of people who want to use the community’s residents-only park.

The Detroit News reports that the new policy in Grosse Pointe Woods is designed to keep nonresidents who cause trouble out of Lake Front Park.

City Administrator Bruce Smith says residents older than 8 must have photos taken at City Hall. The photos are linked to park passes.

Smith says some people who don’t live in the community northeast of Detroit have been using passes “that didn’t belong to them.” He adds that there have been “three or four incidents this past month or two with some property damage and assaults.”

The gated park is in adjacent St. Clair Shores, but is owned by Grosse Pointe Woods. Residents may bring guests to the park.

