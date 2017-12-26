CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jim Caldwell

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekcDet

Working at 97.1 The Ticket for the past 10-plus years there has been something that hasn’t changed – the question of ‘who will be the next coach of the Detroit Lions?’

After the Lions’ latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve, head coach Jim Caldwell is officially on the hot seat.

That seat is so hot that someone has taken it upon themselves to change Caldwell’s Wikipedia page to read, “James Caldwell (born January 16, 1955) is the former Head Coach of the Detroit Lions of the National Football League (NFL). Caldwell served as the head football coach at Wake Forest University from 1993 to 2000, and as the head coach of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2011.”

I had to take a screenshot of this as I know that anyone can go in and change a Wikipedia page, so I had to make sure I captured it before it was changed back to be factually correct.

Do you think there is anyway that Caldwell returns as the Lions coach next season?

