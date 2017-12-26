Detroit Pistons, NBA, Langston Galloway, Gender Reveal, Slam Dunk
DETROIT — It was a big night for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday as they routed the Indiana Pacers and moved into second place of the Central Division. It was an even bigger night for guard Langston Galloway and his family.

Galloway had a not so memorable night on the floor in Tuesday’s victory over Indiana — just seven points and one rebound across 19 minutes. However, it was the post game festivities that he and his family will never forget.

Galloway and his wife, Sabrina Stansberry, will be welcoming a new member into their family in the new year and on Tuesday they found out if it’ll be a little baby boy or girl. Gender reveals have become a new popular trend among expecting couples so it was only fitting that Galloway and Stansberry reveal the sex of their new child by dunking a basketball.

The official gender reveal occurred after Tuesday night’s win at Little Caesars Arena. See the video below — courtesy of Fox Sports Detroit’s Johnny Kane — to see if it’s a boy or a girl!

It’s a boy! What an awesome way to share this gender reveal with some teammates, and what appears to be family and friends.

Congratulations to Langston and Sabrina! Maybe one day their baby boy will become a Piston too!

