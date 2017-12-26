DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in a gas station shooting on the city’s west side.

Police say two men — 32-year-old twins — pulled up to an Exxon Mobil gas station on Fenkell, near Lahser on Thursday, Dec. 19 just after 11 p.m.

One of the suspects got out of the car, a gray Grand Marquis, and made eye contact with the victim – who was at the gas pump with family members. The suspect went into the gas station, came out, drove away but returned.

That’s when, according to police, Terry and Gary Outsey got out of their car and started shooting at the victim before running away.

The victim was hit but is reported to be in stable condition.

Police captured Gary on Friday, but continue to search for his twin, Terry.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

1 In Custody, 1 At Large After Wild Shooting Scene At Detroit Gas Station