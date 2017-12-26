FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a snowmobiler was critically injured when he crashed into a car on a city street in Flint.
Police say the 51-year-old man was riding on a snow-covered neighborhood street when he crashed into the passenger side of a car at an intersection about noon Tuesday.
Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash and say the car’s driver was cooperating with investigators. The snowmobile driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Flint Police Detective Tyrone Booth says snowmobiles are not allowed on the city streets.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.