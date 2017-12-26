Fatal Crash, Teens, Toledo, Warren, Police, Murder Charges
TOLEDO (WWJ) — Murder charges have been filed against four Toledo teens accused of killing a Warren man  when they threw a sandbag off an I-75 overpass.

Marquise Byrd, 22, died last Friday from head injuries suffered when the bag smashed through the windshield of the car he was a passenger in while headed to meet friends.

The 22-year-old victim’s friend, who was behind the wheel when the incident happened Tuesday night, was frantic as she called for help on the side of the freeway, near Toledo.

“Something hit my car, it hit my friend, and he is not moving. Oh my God!” the woman says, clearly in distress. “I was driving underneath a bridge and something just hit my car… My windshield is like smashed out.”

“God, God…he is laid out at my feet! I think this windshield might have smacked his head,” she continues, struggling to describe her location and begging for someone to come right away.

The prosecutor’s office says it doesn’t plan to try the 13, 14, and 15-year old suspects as adults.

