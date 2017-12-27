DETROIT (WWJ) – A weather record for the all-time low temperature was tied Wednesday morning and there’s a chance the metro area may break a record tonight.

The National Weather Service says the low this morning in Detroit dropped to four below. That ties the record set in 1925.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero again tonight. Accuweather says we may hit four or five below again. The record is four below set in 1924.

Record lows were also set or tied in Alpena where it was 16 below and in Grand Rapids where the mercury hit seven below.

While the cold may be a temporary inconvenience to some who are not exposed to the elements for periods of time — it can be dangerous for those spending extended time outdoors or working in the extreme temperatures.

Doctors warn to keep exposed skin like your face, hands or legs covered — frostbite can set in as quickly as 30 minutes.

Bitter cold temperatures are expected until the new year in the Midwest.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Thursday — Partly cloudy, bitter cold. High 13F. Low 7F.

Friday — Cloudy most of the day with highs in the upper teens and low of 8 degrees.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy and we’ll dip below zero. High 17. Low -2.

Sunday —(New Year’s Eve) Partly cloudy and dangerously low temps. High 11. Low -8.

