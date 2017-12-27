DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit firefighters had to battle the bitter cold as they put out the flames at an apartment building on the west side.

The fire took off around 12 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on Glendale and Woodrow Wilson streets, near the Lodge Freeway and the Davison.

Firefighters were called back to the scene hours later, around 3 a.m., after the fire rekindled.

Residents were evacuated from the 12-unit building. Some were forced to escape from their homes, jumping from second story windows to reach safety.

Seven people, including five children, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Temperatures were below zero at the time.

Apt bldg fire on Glendale at Woodrow Wilson (nr Lodge/Davison) overnight. Detroit Fire Dpt returneed at 3 a.m. to dous3 a re-kindle. Report of witnesses saying around 60 people lived in the 12 units. No reported injuries. The cause of fire is being investigated. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/6pJ5w8Iz6x — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) December 27, 2017

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

