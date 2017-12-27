AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the unveiling of their Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform that will be worn during nine game dates throughout the 2017-18 regular season. The uniforms will debut on January 30 when the club hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena.

Created by Nike, in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons and the NBA, the navy blue and grey uniforms feature chrome details and sleek design lines that add a modern and clean look to the automotive-inspired jerseys and shorts.

The uniform includes “Motor City” featured across the chest and a “D” logo on the waistband as a nod to the team’s move back to the city and representation of the civic pride felt throughout the fan base.

The Nike City Edition uniform is designed to honor the basketball fans in each NBA city who bring energy and passion to the court each and every night while cheering on their favorite team.

Motor City uniforms will be worn on selected dates including four home games and five road games shown on the schedule below:

Date Game Time (EST)

Tuesday, January 30 Cleveland 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 5 at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 9 Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Monday, March 19 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 at Memphis 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 9 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Motor City jerseys will be available for purchase by visiting the team’s online merchandise store, http://www.pistonslr.com, and at Little Caesars Arena beginning in February.

For more information, in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit http://www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.