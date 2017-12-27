BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: DANGEROUSLY COLD|WEATHER UPDATE|LOCAL RADAR

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Marquette Mayor Tom Baldini has died after taking the top office for the city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just last month. He was 74 years old.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Campana says Baldini died Tuesday after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

Baldini was a high school government teacher in Marquette for nearly 20 years before becoming an aide to then-Gov. James Blanchard in 1984. In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated him as the U.S. chairman of the International Joint Commission for Canada and the United States managing the waterways shared by the two countries.

Baldini was elected to the Marquette City Commission in 2014 and as mayor in November.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says Baldini was an icon in Michigan Democratic politics and the ultimate champion for the Upper Peninsula.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch