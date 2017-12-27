CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Filed Under:Chrissy Teigen
WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Model Chrissy Teigen attends WGN America's 'Underground' Season Two Premiere Screening at Regency Village Theatre on March 1, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for WGN America)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

A statement from All Nippon Airways says the pilot decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline’s security procedures.

Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday and returned to LAX at 7:33 p.m.

Model Chrissy Teigen was aboard and live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/

ANA says it’s trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

In an apology to inconvenienced passengers, the airline says it takes pride in customer service and failed on this flight.

