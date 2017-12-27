(credit: dreamstime)

Here’s one way to get around in the snow.

Check out this skier who used a rope to hitch a ride behind a horse and buggy.

This is in Morley, Michigan about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The woman who took the video says they were on their way home from Christmas dinner and saw this guy gliding along.

She says it’s actually not all that unusual and that growing up in a small town you sometimes have to make things interesting.

